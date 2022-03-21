RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

RED (RED) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $399,813.51 and $32,506.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00283368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

