ReddCoin Trading Up 5.2% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $19.51 million and approximately $18,489.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,937.36 or 0.99976064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00068055 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00300164 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00139927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00278103 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00031182 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.