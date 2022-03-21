REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 106,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,666 shares.The stock last traded at $2.22 and had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.