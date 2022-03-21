Refereum Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $49.32 million and $1.18 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00036220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00108927 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

