Refinable (FINE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $564,033.00

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $564,033.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045915 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.91 or 0.07142601 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,039.63 or 0.99775031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

