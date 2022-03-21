Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Regency Centers worth $48,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $78.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.48%.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.