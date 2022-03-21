Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $685.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $451.60 and a 12 month high of $689.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.62 and its 200 day moving average is $622.94.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

