Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.20

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 90090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24.
Regulus Resources Company Profile (CVE:REG)
