Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.37

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $198.37 and last traded at $195.43, with a volume of 1718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $26,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

