renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,389.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $348,407.50 and approximately $21,389.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.86 or 0.07011359 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,111.50 or 0.99882792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00040984 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

