Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 706 ($9.29) and last traded at GBX 697 ($9.18). 134,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 206,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 640.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 675.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

Renewi Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

