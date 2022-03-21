Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $550.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 550 ($7.15) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

RTOKY opened at $33.84 on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

