Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Repay stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Repay has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

