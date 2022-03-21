REPO (REPO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $256,335.00

REPO (REPO) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $256,335.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.43 or 0.07020780 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,306.19 or 0.99916930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00041276 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

