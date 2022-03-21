Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 316.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.53. 714,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.11. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

