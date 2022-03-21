Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guess?, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Guess? in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GES opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Guess? has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $11,512,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

