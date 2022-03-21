Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $244.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.