Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

SPRB stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.36. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

