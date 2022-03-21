Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

