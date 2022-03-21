Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.