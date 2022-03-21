Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MVB Financial Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MVB Financial in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $503.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MVB Financial by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

