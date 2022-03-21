Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.85 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $164.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.26. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
