Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nuvei (NVEI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ: NVEI) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – Nuvei is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $166.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Nuvei was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

1/25/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $70.83. 425,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01. Nuvei Corporation has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $38,835,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

