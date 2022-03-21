Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE: PEY) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – Peyto Exploration & Development was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

3/3/2022 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

2/18/2022 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PEY stock opened at C$10.79 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$260,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,984,719. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,795,261.65. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $195,500 and sold 113,887 shares worth $1,170,281.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

