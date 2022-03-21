Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FibroGen (FGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN):

3/8/2022 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

3/1/2022 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

