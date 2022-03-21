Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/9/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have underperformed the industry in the past three months. It posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, a soft outlook for fiscal 2022 hurt investors’ sentiments. For the full fiscal, management expects a sales decline of 4-6% and a comparable sales decrease of 8-10% from the last fiscal year. Occupancy deleverage and supply-chain costs may shrink the gross margin 410-430 basis points. It envisions adjusted earnings per share of $4.25-$4.60 for the fiscal, implying a dip from $7.77 earned last fiscal year. This view indicates a major vendor mix shift. Although it is taking initiatives to navigate the pandemic challenges, it is mindful of the ongoing uncertainties. Higher freight expenses are an added woe.”

3/1/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

3/1/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $42.00.

3/1/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $30.00.

2/28/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

2/28/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

2/28/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/26/2022 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

2/25/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

2/25/2022 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $51.00.

FL stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. 2,289,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,287,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

