Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.01) for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.