Research Analysts Set Expectations for Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CURV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CURV opened at $8.00 on Monday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. purchased a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $8,487,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

