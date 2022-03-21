Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$63.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$100.00.

3/7/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

3/7/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$85.00.

2/4/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$90.00.

1/31/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor friendly moves by the way of dividend payout and stock buybacks. However, Canadian Natural is set to face debt maturities each year out till 2027. Further, the C$3.25-billion term loan to fund the Devon Energy asset buy has worsened the company’s debt-to-capital ratio and led to higher interest outgo. The interplay of these factors account for the cautious stance.”

1/24/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. 3,194,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after buying an additional 188,814 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

