ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $261.47 on Monday. ResMed has a one year low of $184.61 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average of $256.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.