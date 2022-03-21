Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 484,951 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,951 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,250,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 94,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after buying an additional 2,190,804 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

