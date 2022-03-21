Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Qorvo worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $130.87 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.54.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

