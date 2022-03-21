Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 14,923 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 and have sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

