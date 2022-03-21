Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,123,000 after buying an additional 485,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,389,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

Shares of HLT opened at $151.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

