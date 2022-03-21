Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.44 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,107,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 163,354 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,439,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

