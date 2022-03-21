Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.33 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Middleby worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Middleby by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,323,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,115,000 after buying an additional 66,462 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Middleby by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.56.

MIDD opened at $172.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average of $181.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

