Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.80 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,414 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Digital Turbine worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,574,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.