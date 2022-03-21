Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.85 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.07 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

