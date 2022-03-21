Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.18 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,242 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Five Below worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below stock opened at $164.17 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average of $183.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.65.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

