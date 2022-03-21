Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.66 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Targa Resources worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.26 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -629.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

