Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,748 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

