Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.19 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,539,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP opened at $468.54 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.02 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.80 and a 200-day moving average of $463.59.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

