Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of UDR worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UDR by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 119.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 590,069 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

