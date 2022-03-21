Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 245,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,598,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Alcoa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.