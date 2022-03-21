Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 20,021 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

