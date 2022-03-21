Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $145.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $146.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.