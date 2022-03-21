Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of AECOM worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.