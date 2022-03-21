Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,090 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.36% of Brighthouse Financial worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

