Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,128 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Jabil worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $62.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $707,115.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,505 shares of company stock worth $6,583,154. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

