Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,643,000 after buying an additional 474,679 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after buying an additional 66,886 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of APH opened at $76.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.